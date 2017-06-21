WATCH: This Young Girl Steals the Show as She Sings Her Heart Out to Moana's 'How Far I'll Go'

No one loves Moana more than the little girl who sang her heart out at her pre-K graduation ceremony in early June, taking the Internet by storm.

Michelle Neshin, mom to 4-year-old Sophia, posted the video on her Facebook page, writing, “When the last song of graduation is supposed to be mellow, and you didn’t get the memo.”

Sophia can be seen singing along with her classmates to Moana‘s “How Far I’ll Go,” yet she brought something only car sing-alongs have seen, jamming to the song and belting out the chorus with her small arms gesturing to the crowd.

Neshin told ABC News that she was not surprised by her daughter’s passion when singing, but that she was surprised by the reaction it got.

“It didn’t really hit me until after the graduation when all the parents went and found their kid and gave them flowers and people were coming up saying to me, ‘Is it awful I stopped videotaping my own kid to video yours?'”

Sophia loved her time in the spotlight, saying her favorite part was when she was “singing and dancing” because it made her “happy.”