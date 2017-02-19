See the Moment a Missing 2-Year-Old Boy Is Found in Bushes by a Search and Rescue Dog

A missing 2-year-old boy was found after a Search and Rescue dog discovered him on Saturday in blackberry bushes just two blocks from his home, according to police.

The boy, River Schomaker, was reported missing by his mother on Saturday at about 6 a.m. in Northeast Portland, Oregon, and was found at about 11:45 a.m. in bushes about two blocks from his home, Oregon Live reports. According to Portland Police, he was taken the hospital for treatment for exposure to cold and scratches from the bushes.

River’s mom Hollian Markusen, 27, told Oregon Live she woke up and found that her son was not in bed with her. River’s father, Aaron Schomaker, 28, told the news outlet saying they did not see their son before he was loaded into the ambulance.

River has been found by search & rescue personnel. Going to the hospital for treatment for exposure to cold/scratches from blackberry bush. https://t.co/V8cRk8DYr4 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 18, 2017

“I’m pretty beside myself. I’m devastated. I’m scared,” Markusen said. “My son was lost. My beautiful, 2-year-old boy who’ve I’ve never been away from for more than a couple of hours his entire life.”

The Mountain Wave Search and Rescue K9 that found the missing boy, Ava, is trained to search for the freshest human scents, according to Becky Irving, a Mountain Wave volunteer, who spoke to KOIN, a local news station.

Child located by our K9 team. pic.twitter.com/HzW3ABZBNg — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) February 18, 2017

“She dragged me right in there,” Irving said.

Portland Police Sgt. Jeff Helfrich urged parents to set up precautions in case of incidents like this one.

“This is a great reminder for all parents who have kids,” Helfrich said, according to Oregon Live. “Make sure you have child safety locks on your doors If you have adventurous kids, make sure you take care of those… this is one that could have ended very tragically.”