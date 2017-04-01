Police Hunt for Missing Harvard Grad with ‘Health Issues’ Who Disappeared from Hospital

An Iowa family is enlisting the help of the public to find a 37-year-old woman who disappeared from a local hospital last month.

Katherine “Katie” Brooker hasn’t been seen or heard from since March 10, when, police say, she disappeared from Mercy Hospital, according to a statement from the Iowa City Police Department.

Authorities said Brooker is believed to have “health issues” that could present “safety concerns” if she is not found soon.

Earlier this week, Brooker’s sister, Annie, uploaded a missing person flier filled with photos of Brooker to Facebook, simply writing, “My sister.”

On Saturday, another relative uploaded a photo of another flier, asking Facebook users to share and “spread” it around in an effort to find the woman.

According to her Facebook and LinkedIn profiles, Brooker worked at NCS Pearson as a professional scorer and site tech. She got her B.A. in English and American Literature from Harvard in 2002 and got her M.A. from Hofstra University in 2007.

Brooker is 5’9,” 195 lbs. and was last seen wearing a red cap and a silver coat.

Investigators said they believe Brooker has no money, does not have a cell phone and does not have access to a vehicle.

Brooker’s family did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.