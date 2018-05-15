Two Missing Dogs Rescued in Hawaii After Being Found Near Lava from Volcano Eruption

Two missing dogs were found hiding behind a fence surrounded by lava on Sunday, about 10 days after they ran from their owner’s home as Hawaii’s Big Island continues to suffer volcanic outbreaks, reports say.

Brus and Little Dude fled Carol Hosley’s home more than a week ago as the dog-lover was being evacuated from her Leilani Estates apartment due to the onslaught of lava explosions in the area, according to Hawaii News Now. On Sunday, the pooches were found dangerously close to a lava vent in lower Puna.

“We’ve been looking for him for 10 days, and we’ve just kept going back and going back,” Daylynn Kyles, of Aloha Ilio Dog Rescue, told the publication of Brus. “[The dogs] were stuck behind a fence, and they couldn’t get out because the lava had surrounded them. It was crazy.”

Officials with the local nonprofit shared photos of the dogs on Facebook on Sunday, writing in a post, “BRUS IS FOUND!!!!! Stuck behind a fence surrounded by lava.”

The rescue team crawled through the grass and over the fence line to get to the dogs, according to Hawaii News Now. Brus and Little Dude were visibly shaken and had suffered several ant bites.

Now, the dogs are in recovery and Hosley said that she is grateful to have her pets back.

“I’m just thrilled to death, I just couldn’t be happier,” she told the publication. “The other stuff is stuff, but I got the dogs.”

The rescue comes as Hawaii’s Big Island continues to experience lava bursts due to the Kilauea volcano’s decades-long eruption. Lava first exploded through a rift miles away from the volcano earlier this month, burning trees and sending many running from their homes at Leilani Estates.

CNN reported at the time that the lava shot several feet in the air from a crack in a street in the neighborhood. Now, nearly two weeks later, the island has seen at least 20 fissures, CBS News reported.

The 17th fissure split the earth near Leilani Estates, CNN reported. The massive fissure is several hundred yards long and has caused “lava fountaining, explosion of spatter bombs hundreds of feet into the air, and several advancing lava flow lobes moving generally northeast,” the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said

Footage of the 18th fissure, which opened on Monday morning, showed lava bubbling above trees.

The initial burst, which occurred on May 3, came after hundreds of earthquakes rattled the area for days, with a magnitude 5.0 quake recorded shortly before Thursday’s explosion, according to the Associated Press. The quakes were triggered after the Puu Oo crater floor began to collapse just three days earlier.

Kilauea’s Puu Oo cone initially erupted in 1983, and lava has continued to flow since, destroying homes in the ’80s, in 1990, and even in 2014, according to the New York Times.

Mayor Harry Kim has declared a state of emergency in Hawaii County, according to a statement from Hawaii Gov. David Ige. Ige announced in a tweet earlier this month that he had activated the Hawaii National Guard to help with security and evacuations.