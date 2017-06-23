Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Found Hiding on His Roof by Florida News Crew: ‘I Do the Stupidest Things Sometimes’

An 11-year-old boy who went missing on Tuesday was found on his roof with help from a Florida TV news crew.

Angel Gort’s family reported him missing at approximately 10 a.m., according to WSVN. He was spotted about two hours later on the roof of his Miami home — by the 7SkyForce HD.

“My mom is embarrassed,” Angel told the news outlet. “I didn’t mean to cause any trouble, and I didn’t mean to waste any of the police officers’ time.”

Angel, who has attention deficit disorder, climbed on the roof after an argument with his mother about attending camp.

“We were just kind of searching here waiting for our next hit on this story when we spotted the child,” Ralph Rayburn of 7SkyForce HD told WSVN. “He’s on the roof of the house.”

7News alerted police of Angel’s location and officers were able to coax him own.

“I was thinking of how hard my mom works to do this… It’s very difficult for her, and I’m proud of the patience she has for me,” Angel told WSVN.

This isn’t Angel’s first time to run away from home — but he promises it’ll be his last!

“I just do the most stupidest things sometimes,” he said.