Miss America Will Urge Viewers to Donate to Hurricane Irma Relief During Broadcast

The Miss America pageant is keeping victims of Hurricane Irma in mind as the contestants take the stage Sunday.

Several times throughout the show, hosts Sage Steele of ESPN and Chris Harrison from The Bachelor will share ways viewers can help with relief efforts for both Irma, which will continue to rip through Florida into Monday morning, and Hurricane Harvey, which recently devastated Texas.

People can visit the Red Cross’ website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS or 1-855-999-GIVE with their donations. They can also text Irma to 90999 or text Harvey to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The live airing will also keep viewers informed of breaking news and updates as Irma continues to batter Florida.

Contestants and judges will also have the opportunity to record a video dedicated to the strong people of Florida who are affected by the hurricane on the red carpet.

This year’s judging panel also includes People and Entertainment Weekly editor Jess Cagle, Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski, model-actress Molly Sims, TV host Maria Menounos, American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and country singer Thomas Rhett.

Before winning a preliminary round of the Miss America competition, Miss Texas Margana Wood sent her “love” to the Hurricane Harvey survivors in her hometown of Houston.

The 22-year-old said that she was “excited” to be on the competition stage in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but was thinking of home.

“My heart is absolutely with the people of Houston,” Wood told reporters after the show, according to the Associated Press. “I send my love to all of them. We’re taking it day by day.”

Irma made landfall at 9:10 a.m. ET at Cudjoe Key, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Florida residents who are hunkering down are already documenting its impact on social media, sharing videos of flooded streets, collapsed cranes and fallen trees.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have lost power, according to the Associated Press. The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Sunday morning that they were pulling deputies from off the streets and would briefly be unable to respond to emergency calls.

At least four deaths were reported in Florida in relation to the hurricane.

RELATED VIDEO: Hurricane Irma Targets Tampa

Irma — one of the strongest storms ever recorded on the Atlantic — has killed at least 24 people in the Caribbean islands, according to CNN.

Another hurricane, Jose, strengthened to an “extremely dangerous category 4” storm, the National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The second storm has sustained top wins of 150 mph, according to the Associated Press, and is expected to move west to northwest into the Atlantic Ocean over the next few days, reported CNN.