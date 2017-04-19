Minnesota College Student Woos Her Crush with Hilarious PowerPoint: ‘My Boobs Exhibit Steady Growth Over Time’

Hey Carter, this is why you should date Lizzy Fenton!

Fenton, a 19-year-old University of Minnesota student, decided to woo her crush Carter the best way she knew how — through a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation.

“I wanted to win Carter over with sardonic wit, so I chose PowerPoint as my artistic medium,” Fenton tells PEOPLE. “There isn’t any underlying motive for why I made the PowerPoint.”

The hilarious slideshow, which she posted to Twitter, has been shared over 14,000 times. It starts off with pictures of Fenton and a bulleted description: “I am a tantalizing conversationalist and can hold riveting table talk with your parents; I am well dressed and will look classy at Thanksgiving dinner, family reunions, and other events of the like; I have an edgy yet tasteful sense of humor that will be sure to win the approval of your mother.”

Customer: can you make one of those cool leaf designs in my coffee? Me: pic.twitter.com/Ykv55HWQRa — Lizzy Fenton (@LizzyFenton) November 2, 2016

Fenton — a double major in genetics, cell biology and development and Spanish with a minor in teaching English as a second language — goes on to show how her “boobs exhibit steady growth over time” on a slide with statistical analytics.

It’s very impressive, to say the least.

When you can only afford a McDonalds date but still tryna keep the mood spicy pic.twitter.com/eOeszrrc0a — Lizzy Fenton (@LizzyFenton) September 9, 2016

She ends her presentation (which she created in 3 hours at a coffee shop) with some rave reviews from none other than Channing Tatum, Miss America 2012 and the New York Times.

“My friends are rather amused,” she says. “My best friend Hannah said she has been trying to get me recognized since 2011. My friends would describe me as an aphrodisiac with unmatched charisma and charm, probably.”

I just emailed this powerpoint to my crush Carter do you think it'll work :// pic.twitter.com/xHN1bYSdL6 — Lizzy Fenton (@LizzyFenton) March 27, 2017

So, did Carter fall for her ploy?

“Carter and I get along swimmingly,” says Fenton. “He was amused by the PowerPoint, as he should be. Regarding if we are dating — a lady never tells.

“I won’t divulge any details, but rather leave it up to the imagination.”