An engaged 28-year-old Turkish heiress and seven of her closest friends were killed on Sunday when their private jet crashed into an Iranian mountain range after the group spent time in Dubai on a bachelorette party getaway.

Mina Basaran, daughter of the chairman of Turkey’s Basaran Investment Holding, was identified as one of the 11 people who died in the crash. The group was headed to Turkey from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Basaran, her friends and three crew members were killed in the crash after someone on board made a call about a “technical failure,” CNN reports. The group had been traveling for about an hour before abruptly falling and hitting a mountain, according to the Associated Press.

A witness told reporters that the jet was on fire before hitting the mountain, according to the AP.

Kerem Kinik, chairman of the Turkish Red Crescent, identified the deceased friends in a tweet as: Basaran, Zeynep Coskun, Ayse And, Burcu Urfali, Asli Izmirli, Liana Hananel, Jasmin Baruh and Sinem Akay.

A photo from Basaran’s now-private Instagram account showed the bride-to-be boarding the plane with a suitcase, wearing a jacket with the title “Mrs. Bride” embroidered on the back. Another picture showed her holding heart-shaped balloons on board.

The women appeared to be in good spirits during the trip, with Basaran sharing an Instagram photo of the group smiling wide on the plane.

Another shot showed the women lounging in robes and sporting sunglasses at the One and Only Royal Mirage luxury hotel in Dubai, according to CNN.

Basaran was expected to marry Murat Gezer on April 14 at Ciragan Sarayi, CNN reports.