Military Father Disguised as Referee Pulls off Emotional Surprise Reunion at Son’s High School Football Game

A coin toss at a high school football game on Friday turned into an emotional reunion for a military family.

Master Sergeant Joe Egersheim, who served the country for 35 years, recently returned home to Milford, Connecticut, from Kuwait, and surprised his son Cole during the Jonathan Law High School football game against Bethel High School.

The junior Law High student, who plays as a defensive midfielder, approached the 50-yard line for the coin toss when he quickly realized that one of the referees was actually his dad, who had disguised himself in dark sunglasses and dressed in black and white stripes.

Cole was overcome with emotion as he initially hunched over with his hands on his knees before hugging his father. Soon after, Cole’s sister Olivia, who is a Law High cheerleader, also joined the family reunion.

“Honestly, at first they said ‘We have an honorary ref’ and he was wearing dark sunglasses at 7 p.m. and I was like, ‘What the heck?’ ” Cole described the homecoming to USA Today High School Sports.

“Then I took a closer look and saw my dad,” he said, adding, “I was just so happy to see him.”

And the cherry on top: Cole and the Law High football team won the game 34 – 21.