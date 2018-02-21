Michigan Priest Paralyzed During Hockey Game Makes Astonishing Recovery

Three months ago, on November 25, a 66-year-old Michigan priest cracked his vertebrae during a hockey game, causing a severe spinal cord injury. But despite being told he was paralyzed from his neck down, he didn’t let that stop him from pushing forward and defying all odds.

“We were coming to the close of the game and we were down by a couple goals,” Father Dimitrie Vincent told WJBK. “I went to play the puck and I got tangled up with the opposition.”

He then landed on the ice face down and couldn’t feel anything below his shoulders.

“It was very hard because it was the worst pain I ever experienced in my life,” recalls Father Dimitrie, who serves at St. Thomas Orthodox in Farmington Hills. “And it was nothing but a ball of pain. I was frozen. I couldn’t move and the pain was excruciating.”

Since his accident, he’s had infections, surgeries and has spent countless hours in physical therapy at a rehab facility where’s been able to relearn how to walk and use his hands.

“I came in completely paralyzed and there were people to bathe me, feed me, clothe me,” he told the news outlet. “It really touched my heart. I was living the Gospel. I didn’t need to read the Gospel; those weeks I lived it.”

His love for the game began in childhood and although his last game would be the day he was injured, he returned to the rink for a charity event last month that raised money for his medical bills.

Father Dimitrie — who says he finds his motivation to push forward from his calling — was able to stand for the first time on his own and walk from his wheelchair to the bench.

“If my fellow mates are going to be there, I should be there to say thank you,” said the priest, who hopes to serve his community again in the future. “Unbeknownst to even the people who drove me down there, I got up and shook the hand and thank them.”

He added: “It was pretty powerful because I surprised a number of people. It was great choice to show that sort of appreciation.”

On March 24, Hockey Has Heart, an organization that financially helps hockey players going through difficult times and their families, is holding a fundraiser for him at St. George Albanian Cultural Center in Southfield, Michigan, and all proceeds will go to his long recovery.

“My purpose isn’t to be a hockey player, my joy is to serve God and with love, serve my neighbor and certainly be there to serve my family,” he said. “I’m a pretty happy guy.”