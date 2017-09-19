Michigan Dad Builds the Most Amazing Two-Story Playhouse for His Daughters: ‘I Wanted to Do Something Special’

Forget Barbie’s Dreamhouse!

A father used his woodworking talents to build a lavish, two-story playhouse for his daughters, and it’s leaving children (and parents!) everywhere in awe.

Adam Boyd from Highland, Michigan, used his spare time over the last year to build a playhouse for his daughters, Avery, 5, and Violet, 2. But what was originally going to be a modest project soon snowballed into something much more, and Boyd crafted a project far from any typical backyard playhouse.

“I wanted to do something special, something they would be proud of and one day tell their friends that their dad built this for them,” Boyd, 39, tells PEOPLE. “I got to a point where I just asked myself, ‘Why stop now?’ ”

Boyd—founder of the residential remodeling business, ATB Building—ended up adding in fun features such as a rock climbing wall, slide, bridge, swings and a loft, and his daughter’s new hangout looks like a house you can find in almost any neighborhood in America. The inside of the playhouse is fitted with lighting fixtures, hardwood floors, kitchen supplies, chairs and a couch, and it’s all topped off with beautiful purple and pink walls.

“I didn’t really know how Avery and Violet were going to react,” Boyd says. “I didn’t know if they were going to use it, or if it was just going to be a really nice pink office for my business.”

Turns out, his daughters can’t get enough of it.

Avery and Violet run to the playhouse almost every day, he adds, and they’ll have tea parties and dance parties, or read and eat at their miniature kitchen table.

“My wife and I go out there with them almost all the time,” Boyd says. “My wife, Jennifer, will order a pizza and Violet will deliver tea and french fries—there’s been a lot of family fun.”

Avery even helped her father during the building process and was constantly in the backyard picking up trash, sweeping floors, carrying wood chunks and painting.

“It gave me some daddy-daughter time and I was able to teach her my skills, and that was pretty cool,” he says.

Boyd posted pictures of the playhouse on the ATB Building Facebook page, and it has generated a ton of positive responses—as of September 19, it has garnered more than 27,000 likes and 47,000 shares. Perhaps, the comment that best captures the sentiments of many parents who have reacted to the post comes from Facebook user , who simply asked, “

The reaction has inspired Boyd to start a new business venture: Spoiled Rotten Homes, where he’ll build extravagant playhouses for kids all around the country. (But not before Avery makes sure her dad adds in her most desired playhouse feature: a zip line.)

In case there is a parent out there that wants to take on a project such as building a playhouse themselves, Boyd encourages them to do it.

“If people want to build one themselves, go for it,” he says. “It’s been a very rewarding experience, from building it with daughter’s to playing in it with them, it’s all been great.”