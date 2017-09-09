Miami Woman Gives Birth to ‘Storm’ Baby in Midst of Evacuation as Florida Prepares for Irma

As the state of Florida braces for the arrival of Hurricane Irma, one Floridan is embracing an arrival of her own.

On Saturday, the Miami-Dade Police Department shared a photo of “baby Nayiri Storm” — a newborn welcomed to the world hours before the category 3 storm’s life-threatening 125 mph winds and 12-18 inch rainfall is expected to hit the 305.

Helping even the smallest of Floridians, police worked to transport the Miami area’s newest arrival from a local hospital to a hotel.

“Welcome to the world baby Nayiri Storm!” the department captioned the shot. “Glad our officers were able to assist the family safely from hospital to hotel. #PerfectName.”

Meanwhile states of emergency and evacuation orders have been made for many cities up the east coast, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina. It’s one of the largest emergency evacuations in American history, CNN reported.

Irma’s core is expected to hit the Florida Keys on Sunday morning, tearing through the island towns between Key West and Marathon, the National Weather Service reported. About 6.3 million people in Florida alone have been ordered to leave their homes.

“THIS IS AS REAL AS IT GETS,” they said. “NOWHERE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS WILL BE SAFE.”

A trail of destruction and devastation has already been left in Irma’s wake along the Caribbean — including Cuba, where it made landfall Friday evening as a category 5 storm.

At least 25 people have died from the storm so far throughout the Caribbean, The New York Times reported Saturday.