Miami Pedestrian Bridge Collapses, Killing Several and Trapping Cars Underneath the Rubble

A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed Thursday afternoon, trapping people and cars underneath, the Miami Herald reports.

Florida Highway Patrol confirms to PEOPLE that at least five or six vehicles have been crushed and there have been several fatalities.

The bridge — which was just installed on Saturday morning and wasn’t yet open for public use— was built to let students walk across from the main campus to an area where students live in dorms and off-campus housing.

According to The Miami News Times, the university sent out press releases just five days ago announcing the 174-foot bridge opening.

Bridge collapsed at FIU

“FIU is about building bridges and student safety,” FIU President Mark Rosenberg said Saturday. “This project accomplishes our mission beautifully. We are filled with pride and satisfaction at seeing this engineering feat come to life and connect our campus to the surrounding community where thousands of our students live.”

A Miami Herald reporter who is live on the scene posted on Twitter that police have moved media away “just in case the rest falls.”

Another person posted a photo of the bridge, adding that she had just driven under it before it fell.

This is a breaking news story that will continue to be updated with further information.