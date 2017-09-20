Shocking Images of Earthquake Coming Out of Mexico with More Than 100 Casualties Confirmed

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake devastated Mexico City, Mexico on Tuesday, leaving more than 100 dead.

Shocking images and videos from the destruction reveal the extent of the damage from the violent quake with buildings reduced to rubble, others on fire and thousands of people flooding the streets after fleeing their homes.

At least 116 people died in the magnitude-7.1 earthquake, authorities confirmed according to multiple outlets. A majority of the casualties have been reported in Puebla, Morelos and Mexico states, and Mexico City.

The Associated Press reported dozens of buildings toppled into mounds of rubble, with at least 44 buildings falling apart in Mexico City alone.

The earthquake comes 32 years to the day after Mexico was hit with one of the deadliest earthquakes in it’s history in 1985, which killed thousands. The country was hit with another powerful earthquake, with a magnitude of 8.1, less than two weeks ago in southern west Mexico, near Acapulco.

The AP reports at least 30 died in Mexico City on Tuesday, while officials in Morelos said 54 died there. In the state of Puebla, 26 others died.

The Los Angeles Times reported that streets in the country’s capital were filled with survivors, holding suitcases, and standing with their dogs in the street.

Edgar Diaz, a 20-year-old architecture student at a Mexico City university, told the Los Angeles Times that he and others panicked when the quake happened.

“We all went running,” he said. “The staircases were swaying.”

After making sure his friends were all right, Diaz joined in rescue efforts, helping people clear the rubble of a collapsed apartment building.

“What’s important right now is saving lives,” he said.

Several Mexican citizens, whether they were living in Mexico City or surrounding states, shared videos of the surrounding destruction in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Jorge Ortiz Diaz, 66, a government employee, told The New York Times of the experience, saying, “It’s like Sodom and Gomorrah, like God is angry at us. Now is the moment when solidarity begins.”

Devastating images from Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/RpF7sUq31s — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017

#NMINFORMA | 📽 Sismo provoca daños en varios edificios de la Ciudad de México. pic.twitter.com/dd3JZfbeoN — NoventaMinutos.MX (@NMinutosMX) September 19, 2017

Aquí el momento donde un edificio, al parecer en la Colonia Roma colapsa. pic.twitter.com/rAYKX0lJjm — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017

The moment a mag 7/8 earthquake hits Mexico City on the anniversary of the deadly 1985 earthquake #CDMX #Temblor pic.twitter.com/TLXOaZ7p0k — Jay Z(amora) (@Jay_MCMLXXXIX) September 19, 2017

President Enrique Peña Nieto told Foro TV that 27 buildings collapsed in the capital, about 75 miles from the epicenter.

Crumbling structures and smoke rising over the city can be seen in footage shared by TIME. The full extent of the damage remains to be seen.

God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2017

Thinking about our neighbors in Mexico and all our Mexican-American friends tonight. Cuidense mucho y un fuerte abrazo para todos. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 20, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences to Mexico, writing, “God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you.”

Former President Barack Obama also tweeted, writing, “Thinking about our neighbors in Mexico and all our Mexican-American friends tonight. Cuidense mucho y un fuerte abrazo para todos.”

Estoy rezando por México / sending my prayers to México. ❤️🇲🇽❤️ — Malala (@Malala) September 19, 2017

Heartbreaking news about the earthquake in Mexico. My thoughts are with all those affected. Sending love to all 🙏🏼 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) September 19, 2017

We are all praying for the families in Mexico impacted by today's tragedy. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 20, 2017

Sending thoughts and prayers to Mexico City ❤️ — Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch) September 20, 2017

Sending all of my love to the people of #Mexico today.❤️ 🇲🇽 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 19, 2017

Several other celebrities also shared their well wishes and prayers, including Malala Yousafzai, Victoria Justice, Ellen DeGeneres, Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell and Florida Governor Rick Scott — who is handling rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Irma swept through the state, leaving destruction in the Florida Keys and elsewhere.