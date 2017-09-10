Don’t Try This at Home! Video Shows Meteorologist Nearly Get Blown Over by 117 MPH Winds in Key West

Meteorologist Simon Brewer posted a video on Sunday morning of what happened after his fellow meteorologist Justin Drake got out of his car and came face-to-face with Hurricane Irma in Key West, Florida.

Irma made landfall on the Keys early Sunday morning with triple-digit wind gusts and heavy rain that had already wrecked havoc in the Caribbean.

In the video Drake, who had previously appeared on The Weather Channel series Storm Riders, can clearly be seen struggling to maintain his balance as winds whip against him. It appeared he was trying to get a reading of the storm.

Drake also shared a video of Brewer bracing the winds, revealing that they were facing 117 mph wind gusts.

@SimonStormRider getting wind measurements out in the eyewall as well. Got a 117 mph wind gust. pic.twitter.com/PVEPP8FbtB — Juston Drake (@JustonStrmRider) September 10, 2017

But please don’t try this at home. Hurricane Irma has proved to be incredibly dangerous.

Irma — one of the strongest storms ever recorded on the Atlantic — has killed at least 24 people in the Caribbean islands, according to CNN. It has already killed at least 4 people in the United States as well.

Irma previously hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday night after smashing a string of small northern Caribbean islands, leaving many residents without power.

Irma has also destroyed 90 percent of the island Barbuda and causing extensive damage in St. John, St. Barths and power loss for thousands in Puerto Rico.

On Saturday evening, Florida Gov. Rick Scott told residents, “If you have been ordered to evacuate, you need to leave now,” according to the New York Times.

He added, “this is your last chance to make a good decision.”

Irma made landfall in the U.S. on Sunday at 9:10 a.m. ET at Cudjoe Key, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. They warned residents not to venture outside and many Florida cities have been forced to evacuate and issue curfews.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have lost power, according to the Associated Press. The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Sunday morning that they were pulling deputies from off the streets during the storm and would briefly be unable to respond to emergency calls.

At least three deaths were reported in Florida in relation to the hurricane.

ABC News reports a Monroe County man was killed after losing control of a truck that carried a generator as winds whipped at tropical-storm strength. Two others died in a car crash in the rain in Hardee County.

As of Sunday afternoon, CNN reports Irma has been downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane, although winds could still reach up to 120 mph.

Irma is currently headed towards Naples, Florida where it is expected to make landfall around 3:30 pm ET.

St. Petersburg is also prepared to get hit tonight. Officials have issued a curfew starting at 5:00 pm ET, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Another hurricane, Jose, strengthened to an “extremely dangerous category 4” storm, the National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The second storm has sustained top wins of 150 mph, according to the Associated Press, and is expected to move west to northwest into the Atlantic Ocean over the next few days, reported CNN.