Winning $393 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at Illinois BBQ Restaurant — but Winner Still Hasn’t Come Forward

The Illinois Lottery has revealed that a suburban Chicago barbecue restaurant sold the winning $393 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot on Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

The winning ticket — which is the largest in Illinois history and the fifth largest in Mega Millions history— was purchased from Nick’s Barbecue, located in Palos Heights, the Illinois Lottery said.

The retailer will receive a portion of the win, and Nick’s is estimated to receive $500,000 for selling the lucky ticket.

Store owner Nick Andricopulos said he didn’t find out about the win until close to midnight, after one of his managers woke him up and told him the big news, ABC7 reported.

“We found out about midnight, one of our managers was watching … I was sleeping actually, woke me up and we’ve been up all night,” Andricopulos said. “We’re very excited, it’s unbelievable.”

RELATED VIDEO: Luckiest Man In California Wins Two Huge Lottery Prizes in Two Minutes

Andricopulos said he is going to use part of that money to take his wife on a 40th anniversary trip.

Lottery officials are urging the winner to “immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place” until the winner takes it to one of the five prize centers located in the state. Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings, the Associated Press reported. A winner has not yet been confirmed as of Sunday morning.

The jackpot — which has an estimated cash value of $256 million — started April 28 and rolled over 30 times.