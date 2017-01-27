Meet the San Francisco Carpenter Taking the World of Woodworking by Storm

Episode 7 of AMERICAN DOERS, a new 12-part video series featuring original thinkers, innovators, craftspeople, risk-takers and artisans across the United States.

Katie Gong was born with a love of woodworking.

“My whole family — my grandfather, my father — we all worked in wood,” she says.

“When I was growing up, I never thought about masculine or feminine job roles,” she adds. “I guess it’s just a shock that a woman could make something that they thought a man made.

Gong has taken her love of woodwork to new heights with her own company, Katie Gong Designs, which features furniture pieces and installations.

“What inspires me the most is the medium of wood, she says. “No two pieces of wood are alike — even two pieces cut from the same tree are different. I just think that’s amazing.”