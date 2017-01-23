Meet the Man Behind Detroit’s Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program: ‘This Is My Obligation’

Episode 6 of AMERICAN DOERS, a new 12-part video series featuring original thinkers, innovators, craftspeople, risk-takers and artisans across the United States.

As a kid in Detroit, Michigan, Khali Sweeney says he was heading down a bad path until he found boxing.

“I got into boxing because I was getting into so many fights,” he tells PEOPLE. “I fell in love with it from there. I’m from here so I belong to this.”

In 2007, he founded the Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program so that he could help others get back on track.

While Sweeney’s father taught him strong work ethic, he admits he didn’t have anyone to show him the importance of education.

“School is a place I didn’t really want to be, even when I was little, there were no books in the household,” he says. “I couldn’t function in school but I was having trouble with reading. I just acted out.”

Before the children can box in the ring, Sweeney says they have to do their homework and study.

“This is part of my community. For me, this is my obligation to tell these kids something positive,” he says.