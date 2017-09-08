Massive Earthquake Rocks Mexico as the Country Prepares for Hurricane Katia on Gulf Coast

A magnitude 8.0 earthquake shook the coast of southern Mexico, near the border of Guatemala, late Thursday.

The quake had a depth of 20 miles, according to CNN. The quake was so string that it was felt in Mexico City which is 600 miles from the epicenter.

Residents were advised that tsunami waves could hit within three hours off the coasts of Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras and Ecuador.

M8.0 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 200 km SW of Tuxtla Gutiérrez (#Mexico) 25 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/hKkngae5Yd — EMSC (@LastQuake) September 8, 2017

The Guardian reports initial tsunami waves could reach the cities of Puerto Madero, Acapulco and Lazaro Cardenas.

At least one person died when a church collapsed in San Sebastian, Guatemala, according to The Independent.

While the earthquake was felt in such places like Acapulco and Chiapas, the eastern coast of Mexico is under threat by Hurricane Katia, which is expected to hit the country from the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane, according to the Weather Channel.