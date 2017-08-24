Massachusetts Mom of Two Comes Forward to Claim $758 Million Powerball Prize: ‘I Wanted to Retire and It Came Early’

A 53-year-old hospital worker and mom of two from Chicopee, Massachusetts, came forward to claim the $758 winning Powerball prize on Thursday.

Mavis L. Wanczyk purchased the winning ticket from the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee.

Wanczyk, who was standing alongside family during a press conference, said she chose the winning numbers based on her family’s birthdays — and added that she doesn’t plan to return to work.

“I had a pipe dream, and my pipe dream has finally come true, I wanted to retire and it came early!” she said. “I called [my employer] and told them I will not be coming back. The first thing I want to do is I just want to sit back and relax.”

The winning numbers selected late Wednesday night were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and Powerball number 4.

Wanczyk says she chose 4 because it’s her lucky Keno number.

“I just bought it for luck,” she said. “Maybe it’ll be me, maybe it won’t be me. It was a chance I had to take.”

Before she appeared at the press conference with officials from the Massachusetts State Lottery, executive director Michael Sweeney called her “a prototypical Massachusetts resident.”

“My perception of her is someone who’s a hard-working individual. Clearly she’s excited,” he said.

The $758 million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years.