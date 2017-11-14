Nia Tolbert says she and her husband Robert thought they had completed their family after having a son in 2011 and twin boys in 2015.

“But we were in for a surprise,” Nia tells PEOPLE. “Robert and I have always joked about having a large family, but we did not plan to have any more pregnancies after the twins.”

After Nia learned in August that she is pregnant, a visit to the doctor delivered another shock.

“During my routine ultrasound, my technician began hinting that there may be more than one baby brewing,” she recalls. “When she said there were three I was shocked. I told her I never thought I’d see ‘baby C’ on a sono pic!”

Nia and Robert, of Waldorf, Maryland, are already parents to Shai, 6, and 2-year-old twins, Riley and Alexander.

Need a little inspiration? Click here to subscribe to the Daily Smile Newsletter for uplifting, feel-good stories that brighten up your inbox.

She says she broke the news to Robert before heading off on a girls trip with friends. Nia gave Robert a sweet package containing a love note, the sonogram photos and three onesies labeled 1, 2 and 3.

Pharrell Williams Describes Parenting Six-Month-Old Triplets: ‘It’s A Full-On Assembly Line’

“I was finally able to get in touch with him and he shared that he was happy, but he’d ‘fainted!’ ” Nia tells PEOPLE.

Now, the Tolberts have gotten over the initial shock and are ready to welcome their new baby girls.

“We’ve just been making adjustments and space for our three little blessings arriving soon the best we can,” Nia says. “We know our home is going to be full of noise and laughter and love for quite some time!”