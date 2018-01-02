Illinois Man Surprises His News Anchor Girlfriend with a Marriage Proposal on Live TV

Illinois news anchor Evie Allen thought her morning segment on New Year’s Day would consist of news and the weather — not a marriage proposal from her boyfriend.

As the WSIL-TV reporter listened to her co-anchor, Tony, say that they were getting reports of ice and that it was in fact coming “around the corner as we speak,” her boyfriend walked onto the set.

As she looked on in shock, her boyfriend gave her a bouquet of roses and said: “Happy New Year.”

“You know that I love you and I had something I wanted to ask you,” he said as he got down on one knee. “So Evie, will you marry me?”

Through tears — and with no hesitation — she immediately said yes.

Allen could barely speak as she looked at her ring. She showed it to the cameras and gave her future husband a long hug.

“Of course I’ll marry you,” she told him.

As Tony got back to his weather report, Allen stayed speechless with a smile across her face.

“Hope this warms you up a little bit,” he said to the viewers. “A great little surprise we had this morning.”