19-Year-Old Who Rescued Rabbit From SoCal Fires in Viral Video Speaks Out Amid Criticism

A man seen in a viral video rushing to the aid of a wild rabbit caught in the SoCal fires is speaking out after he was heavily criticized by many online for his actions.

Oscar Gonzales of Pacoima, California, says he was driving a friend home on Highway 1 on Tuesday when he traveled through the Thomas Fire—the largest of all the major blazes affecting Southern California. The 19-year-old, who works as a refrigerator installer, spotted a wild rabbit frantically hopping around the freeway as the flames approached. Gonzalez, who says he has a soft spot for furry creatures, jumped out of his car and ran to help the animal.

“I love animals myself,” Gonzales, who lives with his fiancee and five-month-old daughter, tells NBC LA about deciding to race into action to save the rabbit’s life. “I just felt bad, so I just ran out of the car, I was screaming!”

In the video—which was critiqued across social media—Gonzales is seen running to the wall of flames as the rabbit scurried away from him.

“I didn’t want the rabbit to go through the fire,” Gonzales told the news station. “I was yelling, ‘What are you doing?’ ”

Gonzales hopped up and down in a desperate bid to get the rabbit’s attention, but instead, his hurried behavior caused the animal to dart in the opposite direction toward the flames. After a few moments, the rabbit ran past Gonzales and then paused, giving his rescuer a few precious moments to grab ahold of him and carry him to safety to the other side of the freeway.

“At first he was afraid of me because I was yelling, but then it went in my arms,” Gonzales said.

What the footage doesn’t show, Gonzales said, is there was a second rabbit that was also led away from the flames.

“There were actually two rabbits,” he said. “One was the white rabbit and the other was black with white spots.”

The rabbit rescuer became an Internet hero after the footage went viral on social media.

But along with the praise, many criticized his actions, saying Gonzales placed himself in danger, along with the lives of anyone who would have tried to save him if he fell into trouble.

Also, his efforts may have been in vain, as wildlife experts tend to agree that the rabbit may have been fine even if it was left alone.

But, as a few commenters on Twitter pointed out, the color of the rabbits—one white and the other black with white spots—likely indicate they were not wild and were probably pets.

@jasonduaine I read your piece on the young man who saved the two rabbits from the Thomas Fire. I was a 4H rabbit project leader for 10 years. If the rabbits were white & black and white as described, they weren’t wild rabbits. That’s probably how he was able to pick them up. — Anne Jenks (@Ajay460) December 9, 2017

– @jasonduaine & @people re: wildfire/rabbit article. A wild rabbit MIGHT have been ok, but a "white rabbit" & one that is "black with white spots" sound like domestics to me, which aren't suited to survive in the wild. So let's give #OscarGonzales a break #CaliforniaWildfires — Stephen Shaw (@stephenshaw) December 9, 2017

When it comes to wild animals, most small creatures fare well during wildfires, especially if they are burrow-dwelling like California’s desert cottontail rabbit, according to Live Science. Other animals who live above ground don’t usually perish in great numbers since they generally run away from the flames. When it comes to natural disasters such as wildfires, California Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Peter Tira told SF Gate that the best course of action is to simply leave any wild creatures alone.

“Fire or no fire,” he said. “Just let the animals be.”