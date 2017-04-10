United Defends Having Passenger Dragged Off Overbooked Flight After He Wouldn’t Give Up His Seat

A United Airlines passenger was dragged, bloodied and bruised, from a Louisville-bound flight from Chicago on Sunday after he refused to give up his seat.

Video of the footage showed a man violently pulling the screaming passenger from his seat and dragging him through the aisle of the plane at the O’Hare International Airport. United spokesman Charlie Hobart told the Chicago Tribune that the flight was overbooked.

“After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate,” Hobart said. “We apologize for the overbook situation.”

Passengers were offered $400 and a hotel stay to give up their seats to stand-by United employees heading to Louisville for a flight, Audra Bridges, who shot the footage, told the Courier-Journal. When no one volunteered, the offer was increased to $800.

Four people, including the passenger, were then picked at random to give up their seats. But the man told officials that he is a doctor who had patients to see early Monday, the Courier-Journal reports.

Footage of the incident showed the man being thrown against an armrest by security and dragged as one woman screamed, “Oh my God! Look at what you did to him.”

He was eventually allowed to re-board the flight, NJ.com reports.

Bridges told the Courier-Journal that the passenger seemed disoriented when he returned and had a bloody face. She said a medical crew came on the plane to treat the man.

She said that “everyone was shocked and appalled” by the incident.

“There were several children on the flight as well that were very upset,” she told the publication.

Facebook footage of the incident has amassed more than 5,000 shares.