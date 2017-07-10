Human Interest
Man Proposes to Girlfriend and Her Sister with Down Syndrome: ‘We’re a Package Deal’
Will Eaton got down on one knee twice in one day
By Rose Minutaglio•@RoseMinutaglio
Posted on
More
1 of 4
A Double Proposal
Double the proposal, double the fun! Will Eaton of Santa Claus, Indiana, got down on his knees twice in one day when he proposed to both to his girlfriend and her sister, who has Down syndrome.
Ashley Schaus, 23, and her little sister, Hannah, are the best of friends, so during an annual family photo shoot, Will knelt down and asked Hannah to be his "best friend forever," writes Ashley on howheasked.com. "After she said yes, I looked over at Will and he immediately gave me a wink. Then, he turned to me, got down on one knee again, and asked me for my hand in marriage. I cried. Hannah cried. We all cried. And of course we both said yes. It was the most amazing moment of my life."
2 of 4
A Package Deal
The couple met in 2010 when Ashley snapped a picture of Will's old Chevy Camaro and posted it online saying she loved the car and wanted to ride in it. Mutual friends linked them up and, shortly after, Will picked up Ashley for their first date — in his car.
"But the real story is when I introduced him to my sister Hannah," writes Ashley on howheasked.com. "I am very protective of her. Not only are we sisters but we are best friends. We’ve done everything together. I told Will that Hannah and I were a package deal. You had to accept her, love her, and include her in everything because she and I would be attached at the hip forever."
3 of 4
Will You Be My Best Friend?
Which made his surprise proposal to Hannah all the more special. The two were taking a photo together when he got down on one knee, pulled out their grandmother's ring and asked if Hannah would be his best friend forever.
"I didn’t even think about myself," says Ashley. "I was just so happy to have her experience such a sweet moment." He then turned to Ashley to ask for her hand in marriage.
4 of 4
Sister, Sister
At the wedding in October, Will and Hannah will exchange "best friend vows" to share secrets, go fishing and take care of each other. They're also planning a first dance to “Best Friend” by Harry Nilsson.
"Weddings aren’t all about love and lust and everything. It’s about bringing two families together," Ashley told USA Today. "I’m bringing Hannah as my family into this.”
Need a little inspiration? Click here to subscribe to the Daily Smile Newsletter for uplifting, feel-good stories that brighten up your inbox.