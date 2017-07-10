Man Proposes to Girlfriend and Her Sister with Down Syndrome: ‘We’re a Package Deal’

A Double Proposal

Double the proposal, double the fun! Will Eaton of Santa Claus, Indiana, got down on his knees twice in one day when he proposed to both to his girlfriend and her sister, who has Down syndrome.

Ashley Schaus, 23, and her little sister, Hannah, are the best of friends, so during an annual family photo shoot, Will knelt down and asked Hannah to be his "best friend forever," writes Ashley on howheasked.com. "After she said yes, I looked over at Will and he immediately gave me a wink. Then, he turned to me, got down on one knee again, and asked me for my hand in marriage. I cried. Hannah cried. We all cried. And of course we both said yes. It was the most amazing moment of my life."