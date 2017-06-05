Dutiful Husband Casually Mows Lawn with Tornado Behind Him: ‘I Was Keeping an Eye on It’

Not even a massive tornado could keep one Canadian man from his domestic duties.

Cecilia Wessels, from Alberta, Canada, captured a photo of her husband, Theunis Wessels, out in their backyard on Friday with a tornado swirling in the background.

While she was taking a nap, their 9-year-old daughter woke her up and said that her father wouldn’t come inside despite seeing something resembling a tornado in the sky.

When Cecilia walked outside, she took a photo of him and shared it on Facebook with the caption: “My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair.” It has since been shared over 2,100 times.

“I literally took the picture to show my mum and dad in South Africa, ‘Look there’s a tornado,’ and now everyone is like, ‘Why is your husband mowing the lawn?’ ” Cecilia told The Canadian Press.

Theunis says that the tornado was further away than it appears in the photo.

“It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away. Well, not really far, far away, but it was far away from us,” he told the news outlet. “I was keeping an eye on it.”