Man, 23, Marries Childhood Crush After Declaring His Love at 3 Years Old: ‘I Stayed True to My Preschool Pledge’

"We didn't see each other for eight years," the couple shares. "We were freshmen at different high schools in 2008."

Laura was going through a friend's phone one day, someone who used to go to middle school with Matt. She found Matt's name in her phone. "That's how we reconnected and we hit it off right after that," Laura says. They met up again at a movie theater, and it was "love at first sight," according to Matt.

Within two weeks they were dating. They continued to date throughout high school and college, despite going to different schools.