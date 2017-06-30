Human Interest
Man, 23, Marries Childhood Crush After Declaring His Love at 3 Years Old: ‘I Stayed True to My Preschool Pledge’
“For most people, preschool was about getting snacks and sleeping mats,” the couple tells PEOPLE. “For us, it was about finding our soulmates.”
By Rose Minutaglio•@RoseMinutaglio
Posted on
More
1 of 10
Newlyweds Mathew Grodsky, 23, and Laura Grodsky, 23, first met in preschool. "One of my very first memories is of being 3 years old and standing up in front of my preschool class, declaring that I would marry her someday," Mathew tells PEOPLE.
"I was enamored with Laura as a child, and I still am to this day," he says. "I decided to stay true to my preschool pledge."
2 of 10
Laura, who was adopted from India, and Matt became instant friends in preschool. "We have very fond memories of each other. Matt reciting movie lines and scenes from the Lion King, Laura teaching Matt how to draw and swing. We went on playdates to each other's houses and movies with our parents," the couple says.
3 of 10
"Eventually, we went to different kindergartens and saw each other sporadically until 2000," they say. One of the best memories Matt has is of Laura grabbing his hand during a scary part in a movie, he wasn't sure what to do.
Matt also tried to impress Laura during a Cinco de Mayo celebration. He was the only one who broke the piñata, so he assumes Laura was impressed!
4 of 10
"We didn't see each other for eight years," the couple shares. "We were freshmen at different high schools in 2008."
Laura was going through a friend's phone one day, someone who used to go to middle school with Matt. She found Matt's name in her phone. "That's how we reconnected and we hit it off right after that," Laura says. They met up again at a movie theater, and it was "love at first sight," according to Matt.
Within two weeks they were dating. They continued to date throughout high school and college, despite going to different schools.
5 of 10
Matt proposed where the couple first met: at their Phoenix, Arizona, preschool.
"I walked Laura over to the grass and dropped down on one knee," Matt says. "Laura was shocked. I gave her my pitch on why I wanted her to marry me and she said yes — whew!"
He also brought a picnic basket that his parents had when his dad proposed to his mom. He filled it with some sparkling cider, snacks and wedding dress magazines.
6 of 10
The couple tied the knot on December 30, 2016 at the Arizona Historical Society. Then they jetted off for a romantic honeymoon in Maui.
"Our favorite part about the wedding was the dancing and having everyone we love there to celebrate with us," they say. "We tore it up on the dance floor and it was great being surrounded by everyone who played a part in bringing us together."
7 of 10
"We would love to have kids at some point," says Laura, who works for a non-proft that helps children in foster care, and Matt, an account executive at a digital marketing agency. "Right now we are focused on our new puppy Kirby and our new house."
8 of 10
"The best thing about our relationship is we are just silly and we appreciate each other every day," they say. "Having gone through a long distance relationship, you learn really quick how much the other person means to you and we value our time."
9 of 10
"My favorite thing about Matt is his humor, he always makes me happy and he is the most driven person I know," says Laura. "He is always moving forward."
Adds Matt: "My favorite thing about Laura is her infectious smile and her desire to help those who are less fortunate. She is a force for good and it's inspiring to be around her every day."
10 of 10
"For most people, preschool was about getting snacks and sleeping mats," they say. "For us, it was about finding our soulmates."
See Also
More
More
South Carolina Mom Gives Birth to 14-Pound Baby: ‘I Make ‘Em Big,’ Says Dad
MLB Umpire Rescues Woman From Pittsburgh Bridge: ‘It Was Just Pure Instinct’
New York Actor Says He Was ‘Misquoted’ After Sparking Outrage for Giving Mean Blind Date Review
Meet the New York Nun Offering Hope and Housing to Women Just Out of Prison: ‘Everybody’s Story Is Sacred’
40 Percent of Boardwalk Games Are Rigged, NJ Attorney General Finds – But He's Trying to Change That