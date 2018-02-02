Watch: Man Finds Birth Mother and Meets Her for the First Time in 51 Years in Emotional Reunion

In November 2016, Wallace Davenport’s wife sent out an application to obtain his original birth certificate in the hopes of finding his biological mother. She assured her husband that 2017 would finally be the year they found her, and about six weeks later on the day after Christmas, the Marysville, Washington, couple received the certificate in the mail, and with it, came the name they hoped to find.

Davenport, who was given up for adoption as a boy, went on a Washington area Facebook page set up to help adoptees find their birth parents, and a kind stranger from the community helped them in their search.

By the end of the night, the person was able to find out where Davenport’s mother lived, and even her phone number and Facebook page. So, the couple sent Davenport’s mother a private Facebook message and waited for her response. About three days later, he would find himself just outside of his mother’s home.

In The Upbeat—a new video series from PEOPLE, presented by Citi—a smiling Davenport is seen meeting his mother, Laura Ball, for the first time in 51 years. The joyous reunion was captured in an emotional video that shows the two embracing and laughing as Davenport wipes happy tears from his face as his long search came to a close.