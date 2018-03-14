Man Dressed as Elsa from Frozen Single-Handedly Rescues a Boston Police Wagon Stuck in a Snowbank

Elsa from Frozen is a hero to many and now some of her biggest fans include Boston’s finest.

As a snowstorm swept Boston late Tuesday, a police Wagon found itself stuck in a snowbank in the city‘s South End.

Coming to the rescue was an unlikely hero – a man dressed in drag as the famed Disney heroine, Elsa.

“Elsa”, who faced the blizzard in a long, flowing blue dress and a silver wig, single-handedly helped pushed the police vehicle out of the snow – much to the excitement of those taking shelter at The Gallows, a gastropub.

“The Gallows is just one of those places that everybody in the neighborhood everyone knows is open on a snow day,” Chris Haynes, who was hanging out at the bar, tells PEOPLE. “It was rowdy. All of a sudden these drag queens come in, and one of them dressed as Elsa. He was like ‘I wanted to blend in tonight so I threw this on.’ Nobody even knew this cop was stuck, but he ran out to help.”

Haynes posted a video of “Elsa” coming to the rescue on his Facebook, and it quickly went viral, with many asking what was this wigged-crusader’s true identity.

And PEOPLE can reveal “Elsa” is, in fact, Jason Triplett, 37, an attorney from Boston, who says the escapade was the result of cabin fever brought on by the blizzard.

Playing down his heroic feat, Triplett says his fame will be fleeting as snow on a hot day.

“Everyone will be over it by noon,” Triplett tells PEOPLE. “But if this is my 15 minutes, I would like to leverage it to meet Adam Rippon.”

Olympian Rippon will no doubt be impressed with Triplett’s strength and dedication to his costume. The bar’s guests were certainly wowed cheering him on by, yelling “Come on, Elsa! The girl we didn’t deserve” and “Let Him Go”.

As for how the police got themselves in the predicament, the trendy eatery’s manager, Allegra Wolff, explains: “A police officer came in for some burgers and left, but got stuck in the snow.”

“We were super busy, and Elsa and some of her friends came in and were dancing around having cocktails,” Wolff says. “Elsa was the first one to run and prance out and help. It was amazing. He started pushing with all his might, and finally got the car unstuck.”