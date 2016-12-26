Man Attacked by ‘Jerk’ Cat While Enthusiastically Opening His Christmas Present

A Georgia man was overjoyed to open a PlayStation 4 for Christmas, but a cat did not share his enthusiasm.

Jessica Freeman posted a video to Facebook on Christmas Eve showing her friend Andrew Woodard excitedly opening a brand new PlayStation next to a Christmas tree. Two pets — a dog and a cat — can be seen wandering nearby to find out what the fuss is about.

As Woodard holds his gift, the cat pounces on him, digging its claws into his head as he falls to the ground.

“Y’all, this is what pure joy looks like. Also terror. Merry Christmas!” Freeman captioned the post, including the video and photos of the injuries sustained by Woodard. “This has resulted in a trip to the doctor and stitches. We love him and genuinely hope he feels better. It’s just nice to be able to laugh with your best friends.”

The shocking 8-second video quickly went viral, racking up over nearly 80 million views and 225,000 shares in less than 48 hours.

Initial reactions to the video included accusations of animal abuse, but Freeman vehemently dismissed the claims.

“The cat lives in a good home. Plenty of pictures of him being spoiled. He’s a jerk. Seriously,” she wrote. “This is not the only person he’s attacked. He wasn’t ‘provoked’. A grown up was acting overly excited as a joke and the cat walked across the room then back. He wasn’t ‘startled’. You can clearly see him walk up and calmly sit while planning his attack. Also, this is not my cat. No reason for me to lie. He is a jerk. Take your threats somewhere else. You can report me for animal abuse all you want. It’s. Not. Mine. And it’s not abused.”

She continued, “A human was attacked here, not a cat. Only in 2016 would people blame a person who didn’t touch an animal for getting attacked by said animal bc they were excited.”