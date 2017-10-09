Malala Yousafzai Starts Classes at Oxford University 5 Years After Being Shot by Taliban for Wanting to Go to School

Malala Yousafzai has started her college career, five years to the day after she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman.

Yousafzai commemorated the achievement, and reflected on the harrowing day in 2012 on Twitter.

“5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls’ education,” said Yousafzai. “Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford.”

5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls' education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford. pic.twitter.com/sXGnpU1KWQ — Malala (@Malala) October 9, 2017

The 20-year-old was living under Taliban rule in Pakistan when the extremist group banned girls from attending school in December 2008. At the time, she began blogging through a pseudonym for the BBC about living under the terrifying conditions.

In 2011, when the Taliban’s stronghold had been weakened by the Pakistani army, Malala returned to school — and began championing education for girls on the national stage. On Oct. 9, 2012, a masked gunman boarded her school bus and after asking for her by name, shot Yousafzai in the head.

She survived through luck — the bullet did not enter her brain — and by the quick intervention of British doctors who were visiting Pakistan.

RELATED VIDEO: Malala Yousafzai Documentary Shows She’s Just Like Any Other Teen

In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest ever winner of a Nobel Prize at age 17, for her continued championing of education for all.

Earlier this year, Yousafzai announced her acceptance to the prestigious Oxford, writing on Twitter, “So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students – the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!”