This story originally appeared on The Drive.

A piece of the New York State Thruway outside Buffalo was closed Tuesday after a massive pileup that killed on person and injured another.

Poor visibility and a snowstorm were blamed as state police reported a multi-vehicle crash involving between 15 and as many as 25 cars, according to

The Buffalo News.

Check out this video taken by Kadire Flowers of the pileup on I-90. pic.twitter.com/QcHSNdmfCK — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) January 3, 2018

And now I’m stuck in Buffalo. Blizzard. Flight canceled. Awesome. Maybe I should go see Star Wars again? pic.twitter.com/egKi7c0Yiq — Wesley Snyder (@365DaysOfDisney) January 2, 2018

Motorists were reported to be trapped in their vehicles and about 75 vehicles were piled up between two exits.

One person traveling in the opposite direction posted a video on Twitter showing vehicles backed up for about three-quarters of a mile in the Thruway’s eastbound lanes.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the area until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

“Strong winds will cause significant blowing and drifting snow, frequently reducing visibilities to zero. Travel is strongly discouraged,” the National Weather Service said in an advisory.

At least three flights to Buffalo were reportedly diverted elsewhere.