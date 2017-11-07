Maid of Honor Hilariously Photobombs Bride’s Wedding Photo Shoot

A maid of honor went the extra mile by striking some hilariously ridiculous poses during her best friend’s wedding—and since it was the bride’s idea, neither let the groom in on their plan!

Sharilyn Wester came prepared to bring the fun when she was asked to be the maid of honor at the July wedding of her best friend, Rebecca Foster. The two have been friends for six years after growing close when they graduated from the same high school in Canada.

“Her friendship means everything to me, we’ve grown up together, we both got engaged, now married and she’s been a part of me becoming a mother and a military spouse.” Wester, 24, who lives in Missouri with her husband, tells PEOPLE. “When I’m struggling or feeling alone, she’s always there and I know she’ll drop everything to be there for me. I’d do the same for her.”

One of the reasons why the two click so well is their untamed sense of humor, they say, and that’s why Foster knew she could turn to Wester to help recreate a funny wedding photograph she saw online a few months after she became engaged. All Wester had to do was be as adorably goofy as possible.

“We really wanted to put our own spin on things that day and make everyone feel included, yet be untraditional and stress free,” Foster says of the ceremony in Alberta, Canada.

The photos, taken by photographer Ashley Hempel, show Wester helping with Foster’s veil toss—but instead of simply holding the veil and smiling, she strikes hilarious poses as Foster and Rebecca’s husband, James, try to stay serious.

“It was incredibly difficult to keep a straight face, but right after these photos were taken, we took a break from formals and everyone—including us and the photographers—were cracking up.” Foster says. “It was just what we needed at that moment.”

If James seems a bit confused in the pictures, it’s because he had no idea what was going on at first.

“James didn’t know what we were doing, but quickly caught on and was laughing along with the rest of our friends,” Wester says. “I was friends with Rebecca before she and James even began dating, so he’s seen our sense of humor through the years.”

Their ability to laugh and not take each other seriously is what the two best friends are known for, says Foster.

“Whenever we are together, we are loud and obnoxious, and making weird noises,” she says. “We rarely take any nice smiling photos together.”

Wester says she hopes the photos help to remind other women to have each other’s backs, because great friendships are built on acceptance and support—and, sometimes, being as wildly unabashed as you possibly can.

“We’re both similar in our humor in that we’re both unafraid to be unattractive or make ourselves look stupid in order to make each other laugh,” she says. “I think it’s a testament to what can happen when women support other women. When women support each other and encourage one another to unapologetically be their own person, great things can happen.”