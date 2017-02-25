Magician Daryl Easton, 61, Found Dead After Killing Himself in Hollywood’s Famed Magic Castle

Magician Daryl Easton was found dead inside Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle on Friday, according to multiple reports. He was 61.

The body of the entertainer — widely known for his slight of hand card tricks — was discovered in a closet of the famed private club that offers upscale dining and magic shows, ABC-7 reported.

Police have ruled his death a suicide, the New York Daily News reported, after the Los Angeles Fire Department had responded to calls from the popular venue at 7:25 p.m. local time.

The Magic Castle, which opened its doors in 1963, confirmed Easton’s death early Saturday in a statement on their Facebook page.

“A beloved illusionist, who was performing at the Magic Castle this week, was found dead on the club’s premises,” the statement read. “The magic community mourns the loss of one of our most beloved and talented performers.”

Easton was scheduled to perform at the Magic Castle around the time his body was discovered, NBC Los Angeles reported. On Feb. 18, he wrote on his Facebook page that he would be performing for a week at The Magic Castle.

The events for the evening were canceled, the Los Angeles Times reported. According to the Magic Castle’s Facebook posting, they plan to reopen Saturday morning.

As news of Easton’s passing spread, fellow magicians mourned the man — who was known among the magic community as “the magician’s magician.”

Sending lots of love to the magic community tonight! — Joel Ward (@joelward) February 25, 2017

Lost another great artist and dear old friend to suicide tonight. Damn. Can't take this anymore. — Eric Mead (@meaderic) February 25, 2017

In the magic world, Daryl was world famous, one of the top creators, teachers and performers. He also won a boatload of awards. #RIP — Jonathan Steigman (@MagicPeaceLove) February 25, 2017

Easton is a native Californian who made his career in the Las Vegas magic scene. He was one of the performers at the presidential inauguration of President George W. Bush in 2001.