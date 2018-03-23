3-Year-Old Hospitalized with Severe Blisters After Playing with 'Harmless' Makeup Kit, Family Says

An Illinois toddler is still recovering after suffering a severe allergic reaction the family believes resulted from a toy makeup kit they bought from a local Family Dollar, the little girl’s father, Tony Cravens, tells PEOPLE.

Cravens says that his 3-year-old daughter, Lydia, was in the hospital for a day after she played with the makeup kit and developed painful blisters on her face earlier this month. Cravens tells PEOPLE that a doctor determined that the allergic reaction was a result of the makeup.

“In 24 hours our little girl went from 100% healthy to her eyes swollen and blistered shut.. with a rash all over her body that we would have to apply cold packs to every 30 minutes or so because her skin was burning,” Lydia’s parents wrote in a Facebook post last week.

Lydia Cravens

“She was unable to eat much for days because of the blistering and cracking of her lips.. Lydia has been through so much these past few days.”

Family Dollar did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the post, Lydia was released from a Champaign hospital on March 17 and has been recovering at the family’s home. Her parents have shared photos of her recovery on their joint Facebook page, showing Lydia’s progress throughout the ordeal.

On Thursday, the family shared a shot of Lydia sporting a wide grin.

” Lydia is doing great we have had big improvements in the last 24 hrs,” the family states in the post. “Still has some itching but the burning is gone. Hives are still on her face and neck but those to are starting to fade. SHE IS SMILING AGAIN.”

The photo shows a very different scene from just a few weeks ago, when Lydia’s eyes and mouth were covered in blisters. In shots of Lydia in her hospital bed, the little girl is shown with a red, swollen face and dark scars around her mouth and eyes.



The parents wrote in the initial Facebook post that they thought the makeup was “harmless” and “non toxic.”

“We never imagined after spending the day applying to her eyes and lips that our worst nightmare would come true,” the parents wrote. In a follow-up message, Tony wrote candidly about his own emotions during the ordeal.

“As I sit here and watch my baby girl sleep I can’t do anything but weep uncontrollably,” he wrote. “All the tears that I have watched my baby girl cry, all the screams in pain and all the times she would say ‘I hate being sick daddy.’ I’m not man enough for this.”