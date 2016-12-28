Loving New York Son Cheers Up Widowed Mother with Holiday Trip to the ‘Capital of Christmas’

They’re off to the next stop – and this time it’s the ‘Capitale de Noël!’

Barton Brooks, his mother, Carla, and Barton’s partner, Gregg, are on the next leg of an incredible 20-adventure trip through Europe planned especially for her. When Carla’s husband, Karl, died last year, she felt lost and alone — but Barton and Gregg were determined to change that. So, they booked one-way tickets to Europe with the intention of visiting famous sites, sampling local foods and experiencing unique cultures together.

The group landed in Strasbourg this week and with suggestions from PEOPLE readers, they visited the Christmas markets in Petite France historic district, dined at famed Maison Kammerzell (where they tried sauerkraut and fish!) and listened to the unique bells at Strasbourg Cathedral.

Barton, Gregg and Carla are headed to Salzburg, next, and they'd love some tips on local musts.