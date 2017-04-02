Mother and 3-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Horrific Storm Rips Through Trailer

A Louisiana mother and her 3-year-old daughter have died after storms flipped their trailer on Sunday, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the two victims were in the mobile home when the storm flipped the vehicle and have identified them as Francine Gotch, 38, and her daughter, Neville Alexander, 3. Witnesses told KLFY-TV that the father had gone to the grocery store before the storm occurred and came back to find the bodies.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, according to the police’s statement. In video footage posted by the police, the camera pans over horrific destruction, the trailer indistinguishable.

The Sheriff’s Office had put out a severe storm warning on their Facebook page just three hours before the trailer was struck. National Weather Service meteorologist John Hart in Oklahoma says there is a risk for strong tornadoes and widespread damaging winds for east Texas and parts of Louisiana on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

The Advocate reported that the Lafayette, Louisiana, area was hit with strong storms, including high winds and large hail, early Sunday morning.