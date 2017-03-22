Students Locked Inside Parliament During London Terror Attack Lift Spirits ‘with a Good Sing Song’

A group of British students on a school trip to Parliament found themselves caught up in the response to Wednesday’s deadly terror attack in London — and they responded with a song.

The group of 53 children at the St John & St Francis Church School headed out for the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday morning, but were kept inside as the violence and its aftermath unfolded, according to officials.

“We’ve all been sent to the central part of the Houses of Parliament. We’re all together and happy,” the school tweeted, adding, “We’re lightening the mood with a good sing song.”

As the head teacher explained to the Mirror, “The kids had been rehearsing some Easter celebration songs recently. … [One teacher] suggested that they sing some.”

“The people around them responded very positively,” the head teacher said.

The students were in lockdown in Parliament’s Central Lobby, according to the Mirror.

@Thehotstepperxo we're all fine. We've all been sent to the central part of the Houses of Parliament. We're all together and happy. — StJohn&StFrancis (@StJStFChurchSch) March 22, 2017

@Thehotstepperxo we're lightening the mood with a good sing song. — StJohn&StFrancis (@StJStFChurchSch) March 22, 2017

Their voices seemed to have carried: One local politician tweeted, “Apparently there are schoolchildren singing songs in #Parliament to lift people’s spirits. How beautifully British.”

An onlooker who was in the building with them told the Mirror, “I think it might have been a distraction. They were too young to know what was happening, and I think if I was a primary school teacher I would be doing the same.”

The school later confirmed that all of the students were safe, according to its website.

Apparently there are schoolchildren singing songs in #Parliament to lift people's spirits. How beautifully British. #Westminster — Cllr Sam Stopp (@CllrStopp) March 22, 2017

School children are now singing in central lobby of parliament to cheer the mood up while we are all in lock down — Jake Morrison (@EiJake) March 22, 2017

PEOPLE reached out to school officials but did not immediately receive a response.

Authorities say at least four people were killed and 20 more injured after a vehicle plowed through pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon before crashing into a gate at Parliament.

The driver then fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot dead.

• Reporting by PHIL BOUCHER