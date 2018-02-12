This London Airport Is Shut Down After Workers Found a World War II Bomb Nearby

London City Airport was closed on Monday after a 500 kg (1,100 lb.) German World War II bomb was found nearby in the River Thames.

All inbound and outbound flights have been cancelled, affecting 261 flights and an estimated 16,000 passengers, a spokesperson told the BBC. Roads around the terminal are also closed at police request, according to Transport for London.

In a statement, Robert Sinclair, the airport’s chief executive, said, “The airport remains closed this morning following the discovery of a World War Two ordnance in King George V Dock on Sunday.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Twitter that the Metropolitan Police and the Royal Navy were working in conjunction to remove the bomb.

Second World War ordnance has been found in the Thames in Newham. @LondonCityAir is closed and road cordons remain in place whilst the Met & @royalnavy work together to remove it. Follow @metpoliceuk & @tfltravelalerts for updates. https://t.co/zOIUpGftvl — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) February 12, 2018

Following the discovery of a World War Two ordnance in King George V Dock as part of planned development works, a 214m exclusion zone has been implemented as a precaution by the Met Police. As a result, London City Airport is currently closed. (1/3) — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) February 11, 2018

Properties in the 241 meter exclusion zone have also been evacuated.