This London Airport Is Shut Down After Workers Found a World War II Bomb Nearby

Members of the ground crew move a fuel hose at London City Airport (LCY), in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The chief Brexit concern of carriers is to maintain a single market for air travel which would allow existing routes between Britain and the EU to continue. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Flora Carr
February 12, 2018 08:20 AM
This story originally appeared on Time

London City Airport was closed on Monday after a 500 kg (1,100 lb.) German World War II bomb was found nearby in the River Thames.

All inbound and outbound flights have been cancelled, affecting 261 flights and an estimated 16,000 passengers, a spokesperson told the BBC. Roads around the terminal are also closed at police request, according to Transport for London.

In a statement, Robert Sinclair, the airport’s chief executive, said, “The airport remains closed this morning following the discovery of a World War Two ordnance in King George V Dock on Sunday.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Twitter that the Metropolitan Police and the Royal Navy were working in conjunction to remove the bomb.

Properties in the 241 meter exclusion zone have also been evacuated.

