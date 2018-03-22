Utah Teen with Down Syndrome 'Distraught' After He's Allegedly Stripped of Boy Scout Merit Badges

Fifteen-year-old Logan Blythe has long “faced exclusion and isolation” due to his Down syndrome. So, the Payson, Utah, teen was ecstatic when he learned that he’d be allowed to enroll in the Boy Scouts of America.
However, after two years of working hard to earn more than two dozen merit badges, Logan’s world was turned upside down when officials revoked his badges, claiming he could not meet the requirements of an Eagle Scout due to his condition, which has led to developmental delays and limited verbal skills, according to a lawsuit filed by Logan’s father, Chad Blythe.
“He was let down. Hurt. You could see in his mannerisms that he was not happy,” Chad tells PEOPLE. “Since then, we’ve only been able to get him to wear his scout uniform one time. He won’t even go near it. He looks visibly distraught when we talk about this.”