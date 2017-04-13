Live Now! Daughter of Kentucky Doctor Dragged Off Plane Speaks Out: ‘We Were Horrified, Shocked and Sickened’

The daughter of United Airlines passenger Dr. David Dao, along with attorneys Thomas A. Demetrio and Stephen L. Golan, are speaking out at a press conference Thursday in Chicago regarding Sunday’s onboard altercation on flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville.

Dao, a 69-year-old physician in Kentucky, was forcibly removed by officials after refusing to deplane in order to clear space for several airline employees on the overbooked flight.

A clip of him being violently dragged through the aircraft’s aisles quickly went viral.

Dao’s daughter, Crystal Pepper, thanked well-wishers for their outpouring of support and prayers.

“What happened to my dad should never have happened to any human being, regardless of the circumstance,” she said. “We were horrified and shocked and sickened to see what happened to him.”

Dao has already taken steps in pursuing a lawsuit against the airline and the City of Chicago.

Through his attorneys, Dao also filed paperwork in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois on Tuesday saying he “believes it is crucial and essential” to preserve all surveillance videos, cockpit voice recordings, a full passenger list and any incident reports from the altercation.

The doctor also wants the court to order United and the city of Chicago — which operates O’Hare — to preserve a full employee and crew list for United Express Flight No. 3411 on that date; descriptions of “the protocol of United Airlines in force and effect for the removal of passengers from commercial aircraft”; and the personnel files of the city’s aviation department police “who removed (Dao) from the plane,” according to the document.

Attorneys for United and the city did not immediately respond in court to Dao’s filing. A United spokeswoman tells PEOPLE, “We cannot comment on pending litigation” and pointed to a Tuesday statement from CEO Oscar Munoz in which he said, in part, “No one should ever be mistreated this way. … We take full responsibility and we will work to make it right.”

