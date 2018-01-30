Sisters Freak Out When Their Mom Tells Them She's Pregnant: 'You're Gonna Be a Big Sister!'

Two sisters got the surprise of a lifetime recently when they learned that their mother is expecting another baby.

The expectant mom broke the news with a pair of cookie cakes for the girls, one read “Big Sister” and the other read “Big Sister Again.”

“What does that mean?! What does that mean?!” the eldest daughter is heard asking excitedly.

The other girl asks: “Are you pregnant?”

After her mother responds with a simple, “it’s true,” the youngest girl is shown letting out a loud scream before running over to her mom. She then showed the girls an ultrasound photo, noting that the parents do not yet know whether they will have a boy or girl.

“You’re gonna be a big sister,” the eldest child is heard saying to her little sister as she pulled her in for a hug.

“It’s gonna be really weird having another sibling.”

The glowing mom then wrapped her arms around her daughters and revealed that her baby is due in May.

The sweet video, posted on the Love What Matters Facebook page, has been viewed more than 200,000 times and many parents have taken to the comment section to share stories and photos from the moments they broke their own baby news to their children.