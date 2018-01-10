'That's Maui!' Young Girls Adorably Mistake Costco Cashier for Moana Character — and He Plays Along

A pair of little girls could hardly contain their excitement during a recent trip to Costco where they met a cashier who resembled Maui — the beloved character from the Disney movie Moana.

Ryley, 8, and 5-year-old Rylyn, of Oahu, Hawaii, headed to the store with their mother, Rella Rivera, in Kapolei and pointed out the cashier. Soon, the girls began jumping up and down excitedly as they declared, “That’s Maui!”

“It brought so much joy to my face to see how excited the girls were. Before I could get my phone out to video, he had already let out a loud ‘chee-hoo.’ And the girls lit up even more,” the girls’ mother, Rella Rivera (of Rella on the Radio) tells PEOPLE.

Rella Rivera/Rella on the Radio

Rivera, 42, uploaded a video of the sweet moment to YouTube, writing, “Each time my daughters come to Costco, they search for the ‘real life’ Demi god, Maui.”

In the clip, the cashier, William Va’ana, played along, inviting the girls to stand by him and yell, “chee-hoo!”— the character’s signature catchphrase. Rivera says that the kids go to Costco often with their father and are always happy to see Va’ana.

“Every time he sees my daughters, he yells out to them with a ‘chee-hoo!’ and they love it,” she tells PEOPLE.

Disney

The girls are shown in the video sporting big smiles after the display and Rivera says that, since sharing the video, she learned many local children love the neighborhood’s Maui.

“He’s so awesome for doing that,” Rivera tells PEOPLE. “There were pictures posted in the comments of other kids who have pointed him out in Costco and he was nice enough to take pictures with them as well.”