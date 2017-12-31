A 6-year-old Alabama girl had a special surprise planned for her father’s girlfriend on Christmas Day — and so did he!

Linlee, of Brent, bought a toy ring from school earlier this month with plans to ask her father’s longtime girlfriend, Madison Wallace, to marry him. Little did she know, her father, Matthew Murphy, had a ring of his own.

“She came home showing the ring and saying, ‘I’m gonna ask Madison to marry daddy!’ ” Murphy, 25, tells PEOPLE. “But Linlee didn’t know that I had bought a ring and was going to ask Madison to marry me.”

On Christmas Day, an excited Linlee bounced over to Madison and presented her with the gift, asking her to “marry daddy.”

Matthew Murphy (left), Linlee Murphy (center) and Madison Wallace (right)

“I thought I was opening up a simple gift, but I saw the ring and heard her ask and I was thinking, ‘This isn’t real,’ ” Wallace, 22, tells PEOPLE. “I just thought Matthew wasn’t ready to move forward in our relationship. I thought it was a joke on both me and Matthew.”

In sweet video recorded of the moment, Madison is shown laughing at Linlee’s question and soon appears shocked when Murphy gets down on one knee with a real engagement ring.



“I couldn’t believe it! It made me so happy! The smile he had on his face, I could tell he wanted this just as much as I did!” Wallace tells PEOPLE. “I couldn’t believe he was going to be mine forever.“

The video has more than 19,000 times and the lovebirds say they never expected their story would spread this far.

“I was glad [Murphy’s] cousin videoed it for us and that we could watch our moment over and over again. But I honestly didn’t think it would go this far,” she tells PEOPLE. “Knowing that our special moment is being shared with everyone … makes us smile a little bigger. Most importantly, I’m glad we will soon be a family of three!”