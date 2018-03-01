Lion Kills 22-Year-Old Woman at South African Sanctuary Run by the 'Lion Whisperer'

A young woman was killed by a lion in a South African refuge operated by popular wildlife handler Kevin Richardson, known as the “lion whisperer.”

Richardson posted a statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday announcing the death of the 22-year-old woman who was not identified. According to Richardson’s post, he and a colleague had taken three lions out for a weekly walk at the Dinokeng Game Reserve, near Pretoria, when one of the lionesses took off after an impala. The lioness ran more than a mile before coming across the woman and her friend who were taking photographs outside of their vehicle. The lioness mauled the woman and caused her serious injury. Paramedics confirmed on social media that she died at the scene.

The victim was at the camp to join her friend for a school assignment, according to the reserve’s Facebook post.

“The young woman was not a guest at the camp,” the Facebook post explained, “but had accompanied her friend to conduct an interview for an assignment with the camp’s manager.”

According to the statement, before Richardson and his colleague took the lions into the camp for their walk—which helps give them exercise and stimulation—the two sent out a notification announcing they were about to roam the 3,200-acre reserve. Many commenters both criticized and offered support for the sanctuary in replies to the announcement on Richardson’s social media.

Zoom Multimedia / Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Richardson, 43, has made a name for himself as the “Lion Whisperer,” having written books and documentaries that detail his relationships with lions in the hopes he can “highlight the plight of lions both in captivity and in the wild,” his website says.

Raad Adayleh/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Man Survives Bear Attack in His Backyard: It Was the ‘Hardest Punch I’ve Ever Taken’

The camp—which also is home to leopard, rhino, elephant and buffalo—gives the lions an opportunity “to live out full lives, in an open and natural environment” which allows them to wander freely in 13 “predator enclosures” and a large “central enrichment area.”

Richardson has amassed more than 867,000 followers on Instagram and nearly a million on Facebook.

Kevin Richardson, the "Lion Whisperer" Zoom Multimedia/Barcroft Media/Getty

It was only a week ago that Richardson posted a picture of deep scratches to his leg after he tried to break up a fight between two lions named George and Yame.

“Note to self,” he wrote. “Don’t get caught between George and Yame scrapping again. George can’t see that well and doesn’t always understand the limits of his reach.”

According to Fox News, police say the victim’s family is “traumatized.” As of now, it isn’t clear as what happened to the lion involved in the fatality.

“I am devastated and my heart goes out to this young woman’s family,” Richardson wrote at the close of his statement.