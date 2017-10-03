Las Vegas-Based Allegiant Air Offering Free Flights for Family Members of Mass Shooting Victims

A Las Vegas-based airline is offering free flights to families of the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

“Las Vegas is Allegiant’s hometown, and on this tragic day we are heartbroken but gratified to see the world rally around our community with so much support and love,” the airline posted on Facebook. “Since day one of our operations, we have flown millions of people to and from this great city — both visitors and those who call Las Vegas home.”

They want anyone affected by the tragedy — that left at least 59 dead and 527 wounded — to write them at communications@allgiantair.com if they need help getting to and from Las Vegas.

According to KSNV, the airline is also allowing travelers in the city to change their travel plans without a fee. Their maintenance staff was also able to provide shelter for 30 people who fled the concert and got them cleaned up, gave them clothes, helped charge phones and reached their loved ones.