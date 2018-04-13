Honda Responds After Ohio Teen Dies from Being Pinned by Folding Seat Inside Minivan

Family and friends of 16-year-old Kyle Plush gathered at his middle school on Thursday to remember the teen who was found dead in a minivan just two days earlier.

Officials with Mercy Montessori School — which serves children from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade — opened the doors of the private Catholic school at 7 p.m. last night for a prayer vigil to honor the boy.

“[Plush] was an inspiration to many children and teachers at Mercy Montessori. Kyle’s gentle spirit made it a joy for others to be around him,” Mercy Montessori principal Patty Normile tells PEOPLE in a statement. “We lovingly remember Kyle as creative, vibrant, and kind. It is our hope that those characteristics will be remembered. He was a truly remarkable child.”

Plush was found dead in a Honda Odyssey minivan in the parking lot at Seven Hills School’s Hillsdale campus on Tuesday night. Authorities said the teen became pinned under the rear bench of the van while trying to retrieve his tennis gear from the back seat.

Kyle Plush In Memory of Kyle Plush/Facebook

Kyle Plush

A spokesperson with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said Plush died of “asphyxiation due to chest compression.” His death has been ruled accidental. In a pair of 911 calls, Plush reportedly pleaded with dispatchers to send help as he lay stuck that afternoon.

“I’m trapped inside my gold Honda Odyssey van. In the … parking lot of Seven Hills Hillsdale … Send officers immediately I’m almost dead,” he said in the call at around 3:16 p.m., the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. According to WCPO, he added: “I can’t hear you … I need help, I’m gonna die here.”

Plush was not found until at least four hours later. A pair of responding Cincinnati officers and a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy have said they were unable to find the van in the parking lot.

Despite reports that the Honda was a 2002 model, officials with the motor company told PEOPLE in a statement that the vehicle was a 2004 Honda Odyssey.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said. “Honda does not have any specific information from which to definitively determine what occurred in this incident. We can confirm that there were no seat-related recalls affecting the 2004 Honda Odyssey.”

How authorities say teen died in Honda Odyssey https://t.co/avqNViTplA pic.twitter.com/KYikzK4RRu — Enquirer (@Enquirer) April 13, 2018

Last fall, Honda recalled 900,000 Odyssey minivans from model years 2011 to 2017 because the second-row seats may tip forward if not properly latched.

A picture of the Honda Odyssey Cincinnati Police

A picture of the Honda Odyssey

Plush was a sophomore at Seven Hills School, and officials told PEOPLE in a statement that the school is working with authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding Plush’s death.

“We are all grieving the loss of this beloved member of our school family — a young person of keen intelligence, good humor, great courage — and we feel this loss profoundly,” a spokesperson said in a statement, noting that grief counselors are at the school to provide support.

Now, as the community works to come to terms with the death, authorities are trying to piece together just why police were unable to immediately locate the teen in the parking lot.

Parking lot where Kyle Plush was found Cincinnati Police

Parking lot where Kyle Plush was found

At around 8 p.m. a classmate told Plush’s family that the teen didn’t show up for a scheduled tennis match, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said during a Thursday press conference. The family then tracked Plush’s location using an app on his cell phone. They then contacted authorities and went to the parking lot where they found Plush inside “not breathing and unresponsive.”

Police and fire units were called to the scene, and medical officials were unable to revive the boy.

Isaac said that the dispatcher who received Plush’s second 911 call, Amber Smith, failed to provide the necessary information Plush told her in the call. She has been placed on administrative leave.

“This was a horrific tragedy. We share in their heartbreak around this,” Isaac said. “Police officers, firefighters and even emergency personnel, you do this because they want to help.”

Officials have launched an internal investigation into the incident.