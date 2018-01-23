Bride Once 'Terrified' of Heights Weds 400 Feet Above Utah Canyon: Get All the Death-Defying Details

Kimberly Weglin and Ryan Jenks, of Lodi, California, have always been an adventurous pair. So, they just had to go above (literally) and beyond for their wedding day.

Weglin, 25, and 33-year-old Jenks wed on Nov. 20 surrounded by scenic red rock cliffs in a Moab, Utah, desert — on a net 400 feet above ground. The lovebirds had often gone slacklining in the area, and knew they had to return to the picturesque city where they fell in love.

“I used to be terrified of heights … So, it really meant a lot to get married in the air in a space that used to scare the s— out of me, and have it feel normal,” Weglin tells PEOPLE. “We also added a whole bunch of paracord to the net for the wedding … to ensure it’d be really stable for the day of. If you didn’t look down, it was pretty easy to forget where you were.”

Kim Weglin (left) and Ryan Jenks The Hearnes Adventure Photography/www.thehearnes.com

Kim Weglin (left) and Ryan Jenks The Hearnes Adventure Photography/www.thehearnes.com

The couple, who are now on their honeymoon in Belize, teamed up with The Hearnes Adventure Photography and space net creator Andy Lewis for their special day. And the wedding party proved to be just as adventurous as the couple. During the ceremony, friends performed aerial stunts below the net, others did acro-yoga on the cliff’s edges, some flew over in paragliders, one played the flute and another blew giant bubbles, according to The Hearnes’ website.

“As they ended the ceremony, exchanging ‘Hell Yeahs’ instead of ‘I Dos,’ 10 BASE jumper ‘flower girls’ lined along the cliff edges in tutus and jumped off one-by-one, releasing 5,000 flower petals that had been packed in their parachutes,” the site states.

Kim Weglin (left) and Ryan Jenks The Hearnes Adventure Photography/www.thehearnes.com

Kim Weglin with Ryan Jenks The Hearnes Adventure Photography/www.thehearnes.com

Photos of the ceremony showed the bride and groom on the colorful net as they said their vows. In the background stood the desert’s picturesque cliffs and rock formations. Weglin opened up about the unique ceremony in an Instagram post, revealing that her and Jenks’ love of slacklining strengthened their relationship.

“Between all the highlining and adventuring we have done over the past three years, we have found ourselves constantly putting our lives into each other’s hands,” she wrote.

The Hearnes Adventure Photography/www.thehearnes.com

The Hearnes Adventure Photography/www.thehearnes.com

“From that I believe we have developed a really special bond and a really strong trust in one another. When you have done things together that literally challenge your lives, it has a way of highlighting the important things, and every other ‘problem’ you had before suddenly seem to be insignificant in comparison.”

She concluded: “Our adventures remind us to LIVE together. To be lighthearted and not waste our short time on this Earth squabbling about petty things and ‘problems’ that we don’t really have.”

The Hearnes Adventure Photography can also be found on Instagram and Facebook.