Kim Kardashian, Chelsea Handler, Chrissy Teigen and More Celebs React to SoCal Wildfires

As Southern California continues to be engulfed by a series of wildfires that have forced the mandatory evacuation of thousands, celebrities are leaving their multimillion-dollar homes to seek safety.

Since Monday, at least 180 structures have been destroyed by raging wildfires across Los Angeles and Ventura County. More than 65,000 acres have burned so far, and L.A.’s notoriously traffic-dense freeways have been clogged with cars as residents evacuate and city officials close routes due to the proximity of the flames. More than 1,700 firefighters are on duty in Ventura County to contain the flames, but many aren’t able to enter the area due to the intensity of the fire.

“Our plan here is to try to stop this fire before it becomes something bigger, so that we don’t have to have a two-front war,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a conference with reporters. “These are days that break your heart. But these are also days that show the resilience of our city.”

On Wednesday morning, firefighters were faced with a new blaze in Bel Air, a neighborhood famous for being home to many celebrities. As of now, the homes of Jennifer Aniston, Elon Musk, Beyoncé and JAY-Z are under threat of being affected by the fires. Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner and Harrison Ford have homes that may also be in danger if the flames spread.

Many celebrities and their families taken to social media to announce their evacuations as high winds from Santa Ana are expected to fuel the flames this week. Lionel Richie went on Twitter to announce he was canceling a scheduled performance Wednesday to move his family to a “safer place” to escape the fire.

Due to the devastating California Wildfires, and helping family evacuate to a safer place, I unfortunately have to cancel my show tonight. I look forward to returning to the stage this weekend and performing for my fans… https://t.co/tRMXiPOqUp — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) December 6, 2017

Richie’s former wife and mother to Nicole Richie tweeted her thanks to her ex-husband for rushing to her aid.

@LionelRichie has been here helping me evacuate! Thank Go for him! 🙏🏽 — Brenda Harvey Richie (@BrendaRichie) December 6, 2017

Thank God for Lionel! https://t.co/zLrNKG4RfL — Brenda Harvey Richie (@BrendaRichie) December 6, 2017

Chelsea Handler tweeted early Wednesday morning to announce she was evacuating her Los Angeles-area home, and also took the opportunity to make a dig at President Trump.

Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

Ariana Grande‘s mother, Joan Grande, and her brother, Frankie Grande, expressed gratitude for the Los Angeles Fire Department as they fled their LA-area homes.

For the first time in my life I have had to evacuate my home… my heart is breaking for all the Californians so sadly affected by the fires! — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 6, 2017

We are out & safe. Thank you to @LAFD for getting us up & alerting us to the evacuation so early & efficiently. My thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected by these fires. I pray all our homes & families continue to be safe as the fires rage on… 🙏🙏❤️❤️ #SkirballFire — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) December 6, 2017

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof announced her family’s evacuation on Twitter, while reaching out to her former costars to check on their safety.

We are being evacuated. The air quality is terrible and my sons’ school has closed for the remainder of the week. @KyleRichards, @lisarinna, @LisaVanderpump, are you and your families okay? Praying for everyone’s safety in Ventura county and beyond. — Adrienne Maloof (@AdrienneMaloof) December 6, 2017

Paris Hilton also detailed her evacuation from her L.A. home.

This wild fire in LA is terrifying!😭 My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely. Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6uYBUh1pjV — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 6, 2017

Luckily, Lea Michele “grabbed what she loved most” and has been staying with good friends.

Praying for everyone in LA…grabbed what I loved most this morning and so grateful to my friends for taking us in.. ❤️ — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) December 6, 2017

Other celebrities also sent out their support, and many who live in the area described seeing thick smoke-filled skies.

May god bless and protect our beautiful state and the men and women fighting these fires #california A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 5, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

PLEASE🙏🏻FOR MY HOME STATE….. MY BIRTHPLACE,MY BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA💋♥️💋 — Cher (@cher) December 6, 2017

Scary, scary times. Thank you to all the men and women on the front lines, risking their lives to protect people, pets and homes. Stay safe out there, folks! https://t.co/1TINdaJz1E — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) December 6, 2017

Soft thoughts for all affected by the fires here in California. I just had a WRINKLE crew member leave early to tend to her home. Thousands being evacuated. I think of those with no resources. Will RT aid links. https://t.co/eJG5WVA6PB — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 5, 2017

The fourth hotel we tried had a room. Seems like everyone is evacuating the wildfires. We had to go further east. pic.twitter.com/8P80oWIOAq — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) December 6, 2017

never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

we are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

If you are anywhere near these fires, be prepared to evacuate immediately if you haven’t already. You can follow @LAFD, @LAPDHQ, @ReadyLA and @NotifyLA for updates. Be safe everyone https://t.co/0hRP9oAJsd pic.twitter.com/SK4Fy7Hcig — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 6, 2017

My mom just called to tell me what was going on with the fires in California. My heart and prayers are with the firefighters who are on the ground battling #RyeFire to protect our wildlife, and the lives of so many. To anyone who may be near: please stay safe. ❤️ — Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) December 5, 2017

my heart is breaking for my friends, family, and honestly just everyone back home. please please keep LA in your hearts and send healing energy in that direction. this is so so so fucking horrible and terrifying. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) December 6, 2017

Four fires are now burning in the LA area. Sending my love to the whole city. Be careful out there Angelenos and make way for our amazing firefighters. @latimes https://t.co/e1bLWgH4bV — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 6, 2017

The smoke is SO THICK HERE in Hollywood! And Hollywood is not on fire! That’s how bad it is north of us! Pray. Prayers. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) December 6, 2017

WOW. There are currently FOUR fires in the LA area going on right now. I hope you all stay safe. Sending love + light to all of my brothers + sisters in LA! https://t.co/KaxRsZLVJj pic.twitter.com/fJO951pksM — COMMON (@common) December 6, 2017

More and more fires here in So Cal. This is incredibly heartbreaking and it’s now right by some of our friend’s houses. Praying hard for everyone’s safety. ❤️🙏🏼 — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 6, 2017

I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2017

These fires are so scary and I am hoping everyone is ok and praying for the people in those areas and the brave fire fighters and volunteers. My heart goes out to all the poor animals too. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) December 6, 2017

If you live anywhere in Southern California, your life is being impacted by the fires today. Please be careful and make room for the firefighters. They are our heroes. #SkirballFire — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 6, 2017

Media titan Rubert Murdoch’s $28 million property in L.A. was evacuated on Wednesday. “The situation at Moraga Bel Air is very fluid at the moment,” he said in a statement. “The property was evacuated but based on what we are seeing on TV there may be damage to some buildings in the upper vineyard area. We believe the winery and house are still intact. We are monitoring the situation as closely as we can and are grateful to the efforts of all the first responders. Some of our neighbors have suffered heavy losses and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time.