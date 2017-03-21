Kids with Same Disease That Killed ‘Heaven or Hospital’ Girl Meet Dolphin with Scoliosis: ‘It Was Inspiring!’

For a few brief hours, two dozen children with Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, an incurable, degenerative neuromuscular disorder, forgot about their physical limitations and played with dolphins at the Miami Seaquarium in Florida.

“What an incredible experience!” Julia Beron, of Montville, New Jersey, tells PEOPLE. “As a 17-year-old with a physical disability, there are many things that I’m unable to do. For most kids my age, the act of swimming with dolphins would be a simple task. However, in my case it is not something that I would normally feel comfortable doing. After a lot of convincing, I took my braces off, put on the wetsuit, and got right in! I am so thankful to everyone who made such an amazing day possible.”

The kids even got to meet Luna, a 15-year-old bottlenose dolphin who has scoliosis and normally doesn’t interact with the public.

“It was inspiring to see a dolphin work hard to overcome a disability and try hard to jump out of the water and do the best she could,” Maddie Heard, 13, of Houston, tells PEOPLE. “It was good to see her trying so hard and succeeding.”

The event “really made these kids feel special,” says Julia’s father.

“They endure a lot of physical challenges so a half-hour of swimming with dolphins followed by the Hawaiian-style luau was a perfect day for these children,” says Herb, 52, a financial adviser. “Last summer, our daughter attended a week-long sleepaway camp for CMT kids and it changed her life. She bonded with kids who truly understood her daily struggles. I have no doubt that this recent experience created the same sort of connection between all of these kids. It was amazing to see.”

The disease made headlines worldwide two years ago with the case of Julianna Snow, the then 5-year-old little girl who had a series of extraordinary conversations about death with her mother, Michelle Moon, saying she would choose “heaven” over going back to the hospital if she got sick again.

Julianna had a severe form of the disease, which caused her to slowly lose her ability to eat, walk or even breathe on her own. She died at home in her princess-themed bedroom last June.

The children who swam with the dolphins had a less-severe form of CMT. Some wear leg braces to get around, while others don’t wear braces, although they do experience pain if they overexert themselves.

“The purpose of the day was to give kids with CMT a sense of grace and ease they don’t always get in their everyday lives — to enable them to interact with these amazing sea creatures,” says Susan Ruediger, director of development for the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA), which sponsored the event on Saturday, March 18 with the CMTA Center of Excellence at the University of Miami.

“The children bonded over their shared physical challenges and their love of dolphins,” she says. “The event exceeded our wildest expectations.”

Maddie agreed.

“It was amazing to swim with the dolphins because I was able to see this creature up close and personal and feel how strong it actually is even though it seems like such a delicate creature,” says Maddie, who was diagnosed at 9 years old and wears custom-made orthotics in her shoes.

She also got to bond with other kids with CMT, something she’d never experienced before, she says.

“We all shared stories,” she says. “We all go to physical therapy. We all have to stretch at night. We all see a neurologist and an orthopedic surgeon. ”

The parents enjoyed seeing their children bond, too.

“It was really neat they got to spend the day together,” says Maddie’s mom, Kristin, 44. “They all laughed because they all had water bottles at lunch and had trouble opening them because their hands tremor and it was kind of a bonding moment for them.”

Kristin says she is also grateful to Michelle Moon for sharing her daughter’s story.

“That was a tragically sad story for sure,” she says. “I was just very impressed the way her family used it to raise awareness and help people know about this rare disease that a lot of people don’t know about or understand.”